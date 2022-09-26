There Are Only 2 Winless Teams Following Week 3

The 2022 NFL regular season is nearly three full weeks old.

Two games remain in Week 3, with the Denver Broncos and the San Francisco 49ers currently playing on "Sunday Night Football." The Dallas Cowboys will play at the New York Giants on Monday evening.

Three weeks into the season, there are only two winless teams.

One is not surprising: Houston.

Another is: Las Vegas.

On the flip side, there are three undefeated teams heading into Monday night: the Eagles, Dolphins and Giants.

The Cowboys and the G-Men are set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on Monday.