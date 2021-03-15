Trent Williams is without a doubt the top free agent available this off-season. Two big-time contenders have already emerged as favorites to land the talented tackle at the start of Monday’s free agency.

The San Francisco 49ers are in the mix to re-sign Williams, who spent the entire 2o2o-21 season in the Bay Area. The left tackle developed a strong relationship with the Niners’ front office last year. The expectation is that Williams re-signs with the Niners this week, but a new team has reportedly entered the mix: the Kansas City Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes ran for his life during Super Bowl LV, making it clear the Chiefs need to upgrade at the unit. Williams fits the bill for what Kansas City is looking for.

The Chiefs got the best of the Niners in Super Bowl LIV. Can San Francisco avenge its loss to Kansas City by landing Williams? The two teams are reportedly in a “duel” for the talented tackle, according to NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Concur with Jason here. Appears SF and KC are in a duel for Trent Williams' services. We've been preparing for a FA splash in KC https://t.co/5G9f1XAMda — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 15, 2021

We’ve seen this kind of story before. Trent Williams, who’s at the peak of his career, probably prioritizes winning a championship above almost anything else. Kansas City provides the best path.

San Francisco should also be in the championship mix this upcoming season, but the Niners’ quarterback issue is a problem. The opportunity to protect Patrick Mahomes may be too good to pass down.

Williams should make his free-agency decision soon. Right now, it looks like it’ll come down to the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.