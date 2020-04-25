There’s 1 Main Criticism Of ESPN’s NFL Draft Coverage

The 2020 NFL draft was supposed to take place in Las Vegas, giving the league an incredible venue for the event.

In the weeks leading up to the event, that changed quickly. The first round of the draft went off without a hitch as the NFL produced its first ever “virtual draft.”

In fact, the first round set a record for the most viewers, with an average of 15.6 million viewers tuning in around the country. While most of the draft has been a success, there is one thing fans aren’t happy with.

During ESPN’s broadcasts, they’ve been focusing on tragic events from the past of many players. Deaths have been a consistent theme in ESPN’s breakdown of the players after the were selected in the draft.

Fans watching at home think it’s a tad over the top at this point.

Draft pick: “I had a tragic death in my family” ESPN: pic.twitter.com/uMdbwxK1Gx — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 25, 2020

ESPN has got to get off this death kick. It’s over the top at this point. — Aaron Suttles (@AaronSuttles) April 25, 2020

Acknowledging the pasts of players isn’t new, but fans think ESPN has been taking things a little too far this year.

As for the rest of the draft, everything else seems to be working out well. Despite technical concerns, there hasn’t been a major glitch through the first two rounds of the draft.

The second round of the draft continues to roll on.