There's 1 Team Getting Mentioned For Tom Brady In 2023

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers calls a play against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Will Tom Brady play again in 2023?

The legendary NFL quarterback made a decision to return for another season in 2022, leaving retirement in the dust after about a month. Many believed that the 2022 season would be Brady's final one, considering his marriage to Gisele Bundchen.

However, Brady and Bundchen are now divorced, so will the quarterback keep playing as a single man?

If he does, he'll probably be back with the Buccaneers. But if not...there's one team getting mentioned.

Will Brady join the 49ers in 2023?

“If you’ve got this championship roster, do you put it in Trey Lance’s hands if Tom Brady knocks on the door?” Albert Breer asked on “98.5 The Sports Hub” in Boston.

“It’s something they discussed internally in January and February, let’s say they win the Super Bowl, and let’s say Jimmy leaves after they win the Super Bowl, and let’s say Tom Brady wants to go there?”

Brady, of course, grew up rooting for the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers have some quarterback options for 2023, in Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance.

However, if the 45-year-old Tom Brady says he wants to join the 49ers, are they really going to say no?

It will be fascinating if it plays out that way.