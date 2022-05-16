There's 1 Team Getting Mentioned The Most For Drew Brees

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 15: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints reacts following a play during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 15, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Drew Brees admitted on Sunday night - perhaps serious, perhaps joking - that he might play football again.

"Despite speculation from media about my future this fall, I’m currently undecided. I may work for NBC, I may play football again, I may focus on business and philanthropy, I may train for the pickleball tour, senior golf tour, coach my kids or all of the above. I’ll let you know," he tweeted.

If he's serious, there is one team that probably makes the most sense: Carolina.

Both Brees and former Saints head coach Sean Payton have now been linked to the Panthers.

Peter King thinks the Panthers might be the one team "desperate" enough.

“Even if they [Saints] wanted Brees to return, and I have no indication they would, would they want to mortgage the future again to get him back?” King wrote.

“As for other teams, the Seahawks might fit despite their talking-up of Drew Lock, and the Panthers could be just desperate enough to make a run at Brees. But we’re getting way ahead of ourselves. Would any team want a 43-year-old Brees, who’d have to rehab after left shoulder surgery? And was Brees just throwing out a misdirection play with his tweets?”