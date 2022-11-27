There's Reportedly 1 Favorite To Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 21: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr.'s long free-agency saga could soon gain traction.

As the wide receiver heals from an ACL tear suffered in the Super Bowl, time is running out to join another championship contender this season. After months of rumors, a frontrunner has reportedly emerged.

ESPN's Adam Schefter called the Dallas Cowboys the most likely landing spot. A source identified them as a "2-1 favorite," which translates to a 33.33 percent implied probability.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Beckham is cleared to play and will soon begin meeting teams. He has visits lined up with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills this week before meeting Dallas on Dec. 5.

The Cowboys are an intriguing option if Beckham wants to impact another postseason run.

They're 4-1 with a plus-80 point differential since Dak Prescott returned from a thumb injury. OBJ would join an already dangerous offense featuring Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, and Dalton Schultz.

Buffalo already has a high-octane passing attack led by Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and Gabe Davis. On the other hand, the Giants are sorely lacking in impact pass-catchers.

Having not played since early February, Beckham will likely need time to get into game conditioning and grow comfortable in a new offense. It thus might be better for the 30-year-old to join a potent offense that won't need much from him.