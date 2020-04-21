The Spun

There’s Reportedly 1 ‘Team To Watch’ For Major NFL Draft Trade

A photo of the stage at the NFL Draft.ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: A view of the NFL Draft theater prior to the start of the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Every year in the NFL Draft, we see at least one team execute a trade to move up for a prospect it wants. Sometimes, the leap is a small one, while other times (see Kansas City when it drafted Patrick Mahomes), it’s an enormous jump.

There’s a lot of smoke out there right now suggesting that the Atlanta Falcons are eyeing a trade from their No. 16 spot. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Falcons have spoken with teams picking in the top 10 and are preparing to make “a huge leap.”

Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson has been linked to the Falcons recently, but Rapoport also speculates that the team could be ready to pounce on Ohio State corner Jeff Okudah if he begins to slip. Okudah and Henderson are the top-rated cornerbacks in this year’s class.

Most mock drafts still have Okudah off the board at No. 3 to the Detroit Lions, but if the Lions pull a surprise–either by trading down or picking Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown–Okudah could slide.

Inside the top 10, the New York Giants have given every indication that they want to trade the No. 4 pick. That’s probably as high as Atlanta could move up if it wanted Okudah.

The Falcons could likely move up into the back end of the top 10 if they wanted Henderson.

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.

