There’s Reportedly 1 ‘Team To Watch’ For Major NFL Draft Trade

Every year in the NFL Draft, we see at least one team execute a trade to move up for a prospect it wants. Sometimes, the leap is a small one, while other times (see Kansas City when it drafted Patrick Mahomes), it’s an enormous jump.

There’s a lot of smoke out there right now suggesting that the Atlanta Falcons are eyeing a trade from their No. 16 spot. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Falcons have spoken with teams picking in the top 10 and are preparing to make “a huge leap.”

Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson has been linked to the Falcons recently, but Rapoport also speculates that the team could be ready to pounce on Ohio State corner Jeff Okudah if he begins to slip. Okudah and Henderson are the top-rated cornerbacks in this year’s class.

Most mock drafts still have Okudah off the board at No. 3 to the Detroit Lions, but if the Lions pull a surprise–either by trading down or picking Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown–Okudah could slide.

The #Falcons continue to be the team to watch when it comes to moving up in the NFL Draft. They have talked to teams well into the Top 10 and appear ready to make a huge leap from No. 16 via trade. CB remains a position of need: 👀 #OSU’s Jeff Okudah and #Florida’s CJ Henderson. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 21, 2020

Inside the top 10, the New York Giants have given every indication that they want to trade the No. 4 pick. That’s probably as high as Atlanta could move up if it wanted Okudah.

The Falcons could likely move up into the back end of the top 10 if they wanted Henderson.

Talking to teams in the top 10, expectation is the Giants will be really active with that No. 4 pick. I don't get the sense the Lions have been wowed with offers at No. 3, at least not yet, and they know they can get a stud defensive player standing pat. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 21, 2020

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft gets underway at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday on ESPN, ABC and NFL Network.