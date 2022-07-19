There's Reportedly A Growing Thought With Tom Brady's Future

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a 58-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman #16 (not pictured) in overtime against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

There's growing speculation out there that Tom Brady may not ever call an NFL game for FOX.

Massive news broke earlier this offseason that Brady signed a monumental 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX to join the broadcast booth after his playing career.

However, there's growing speculation he may change his mind.

JoeBucsFan.com thinks it's becoming increasingly likely Brady never calls a game for FOX. The logistics are simply too complicated.

"If you believe Brady when he says he wants to spend more time with family, they why would he want to be on the road 100 days a year?

"Plus, Brady can’t just travel like a regular guy without being completely mobbed. He’s not Cris Collinsworth or Drew Brees, or Al Michaels or Troy Aikman. He’s more Michael Jordan or Michael Jackson. That’s a difficult life."

JoeBucsFan.com isn't alone here.

Joe Buck said during a conversation with The Dan LeBatard Show recently that he thinks Brady will eventually lose complete interest in the FOX gig.

We'll see.

For now, Brady is solely focused on his 23rd NFL season. Beyond that probably remains a mystery.