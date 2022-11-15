There's Reportedly Talk About Longtime NFL Coaches Stepping Down

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 30: head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers talks with head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens during warmups before the game at Heinz Field on September 30, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Only five NFL head coaches have held their current position for more than five years.

It's possible at least one of those mainstays considers leaving their post soon.

According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, there's chatter around the league about one of the league's three longest-tenured head coaches stepping down after the 2022 or 2023 season.

Anderson didn't name names, but the NFL's longest-tenured head coaches are Bill Belichick (2000), Mike Tomlin (2007), and John Harbaugh (2008). Pete Carroll and Andy Reid took their current roles in 2010 and 2013, respectively.

Belichick recently passed George Halas for second in all-time wins (postseason included) during his 28th year, 23rd with the New England Patriots. While the 70-year-old hasn't mentioned retirement, the six-time Super Bowl champion doesn't have much left to prove.

Twenty years younger than Belichick, Mike Tomlin probably isn't leaving the game just yet. However, the 3-6 Pittsburgh Steelers are in danger of suffering their first losing season since he took charge. They haven't won a playoff game since the 2016 season.

The Baltimore Ravens collapsed without Lamar Jackson to lose the final six games last season. Although they're currently 6-3, they've squandered a late double-digit lead in each loss.

However, Tomlin or Harbaugh getting pushed still seems like a long shot, and Belichick will coach the Patriots until he walks away. Perhaps other organizations are simply fantasizing about hiring one of these championship-winning leaders.