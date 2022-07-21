Tiki Barber Excited For Giants Uniforms: NFL World Reacts

PHILADELPHIA - JANUARY 07: Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants hands the ball off to Tiki Barber #21 against the Philadelphia Eagles during their NFC Wildcard Playoff game on January 7, 2007 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Doug Benc/Getty Images)

The New York Giants shared big news on Wednesday, announcing the return of the classic blue uniform.

"Giants fans arose Wednesday morning to the launch of the classic blue uniform, similar to the one they – or their parents – saw on the posters above their beds as kids," the team announced. "The harkening back to the '80s and '90s will highlight two Legacy Games this season as the uniform makes its return on Oct. 2 vs. Chicago and Dec. 4 vs. Washington."

Former Giants back Tiki Barber is hyped the classic look is making a comeback this fall.

"You know you’ve missed them… So jazzed to have the Classic Big Blue uniform back GO @Giants!!," he said on Twitter.

Here's what NFL fans are saying about Tiki's comment:

"I think it’s a good idea too. However the current uniform is also classic and goes back further to when the Giants won three straight Conference championships in the sixties," one fan wrote.

"Made my summer Tiki. Giants should go back to these for all 16 games. Blues at home and White jersey on the road," another fan commented.

If Tiki's on board, then plenty of Giants fans will be as well.

The NFC East franchise will be shining bright in the Big Apple this upcoming season.