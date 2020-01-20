Photos: Tim Tebow Got Married Over The Weekend

Tim Tebow is now officially off the dating market. The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback turned minor league baseball player is now a married man.

The 32-year-old former quarterback and Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters officially tied the knot in Cape Town, South Africa over the weekend.

Nel-Peters, Miss Universe 2017, is a South Africa native.

People.com had details on the ceremony:

Shortly before sunset, approximately 260 guests were seated on a secluded lawn surrounded by tall hedges at the resort. At approximately 5:30 p.m. South African time, Nel-Peters walked down the aisle in a custom-made gown from David’s Bridal accented by diamond and pearl earrings from Marion Rehwinkel Jewelery. The traditional ceremony included elements from both American and South African cultures and traditions. The color palate was white, gold, green and black.

Congrats to the happy couple!