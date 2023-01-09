Titans Announce They've Fired 4 Assistant Coaches

HOUSTON, TX - JANUARY 09: Tennessee Titans helmet rests on equipment trunk during the NFL game between the Tennessee Titans and Houston Texans on January 9, 2022 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans cleaned house after a disastrous end to their 2022 season.

Per team reporter Jim Wyatt, head coach Mike Vrabel fired four coaches on Monday. The team dismissed offensive coordinator Todd Downing, offensive line coach Keith Carter, secondary coach Anthony Midget, and offensive skill assistant Erik Frazier.

"I want to thank Todd, Keith, Anthony, and Erik for their service and commitment to our team over their time here in Tennessee," Vrabel said in a statement. "Each of them made an impact on our organization, were dedicated to the process and loyal members of our coaching staff."

Despite starting 7-3, the Titans missed the playoffs after ending the season on a seven-game losing streak. They nevertheless had an opportunity to win the AFC South in Week 18, but they suffered a 20-16 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tennessee's offense, which played the last three games without quarterback Ryan Tannehill, finished 30th in total yards and 28th in scoring. Only four teams allowed more sacks (49).

While the Titans surrendered the NFL's fewest rushing yards, they conversely ranked last in passing defense.

In addition to Vrabel rebuilding his coaching staff, the Titans must also seek a new general manager this offseason. The organization fired Jon Robinson before the team's end-of-year collapse last month.