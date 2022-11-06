Titans Appear To Make Starting Quarterback Decision

(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans appear to have made their starting quarterback decision for Sunday night.

Tennessee is set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a primetime game on Sunday evening.

It appears that the Titans will be going with Malik Willis, not Ryan Tannehill, behind center against the Chiefs.

"Only Malik Willis and Logan Woodside throwing during pregame. Ryan Tannehill came out and did a brief throwing session then went back inside," Turron Davenport tweeted.

That looks like it'll be Willis starting behind center.

ESPN's Adam Schefter believes that's a hint at what's coming on Sunday night.

The Titans and the Chiefs are set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. E.T. on Sunday night.

The game will air on NBC.