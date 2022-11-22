NFL Team Announces Decision On Arrested Offensive Coordinator

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 9: A general view of the stadium from behind the field goal post before the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans on November 9, 2003 at The Coliseum in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Dolphins 31-7. (Photo By Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

NFL offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested for DUI following last week's win over the Green Bay Packers.

The Tennessee Titans assistant coach was reportedly pulled over on his way home from the airport on Friday morning. He was arrested and charged.

Tennessee is not firing Downing, though.

Head coach Mike Vrabel announced on Tuesday that Downing will remain the team's offensive coordinator.

"Mike Vrabel says the #Titans will continue to move forward with Todd Downing as their offensive coordinator but does say that could change pending the legal process and the NFL's decision," Mike Giardi tweeted.

Downing is lucky he didn't hurt anyone during his drive home from the airport.

The Titans beat the Packers on Thursday night, improving to 7-3 on the regular season.

Tennessee is set to take on the Bengals on Sunday.