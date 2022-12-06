Breaking: NFL General Manager Fired In Shocking Move

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 9: A general view of the stadium from behind the field goal post before the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans on November 9, 2003 at The Coliseum in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Dolphins 31-7. (Photo By Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

An NFL general manager has reportedly been fired in a pretty shocking move on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a report from the NFL Network, the Tennessee Titans have fired their general manager, Jon Robinson.

Details surrounding the firing are unclear at this moment. The Titans are 7-5 on the season, but were blown out by the Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

"The #Titans are firing GM Jon Robinson, per me and @TomPelissero," NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday afternoon.

The Titans are right in the thick of the playoff hunt. You could argue that they've disappointed this season, but 7-5 is still a pretty respectable record.

Perhaps more will emerge from the Titans' decision to fire their general manager as we move forward on Tuesday afternoon.

Tennessee, meanwhile, is set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend. Kickoff is currently scheduled for 1 p.m. E.T. The game will air on CBS.