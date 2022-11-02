Titans Had 2 Key Players Limited At Practice Wednesday

(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans will need their offense at full strength to have any shot of defeating the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday night.

Wednesday's injury report presents some glass-half-full news for the AFC South leaders. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry both practiced, but as limited participants.

Tannehill missed Tennessee's Week 8 win over the Houston Texans with an ankle injury. Per Titans.com's Jim Wyatt, the 34-year-old said he's taking a "day by day" approach.

"Pain is going to be there, that's just kind of where we're at with it," Tannehill said. "Unfortunately, with the nature of the injury, it kind of is there. So, it's just going to be a matter of if I can do my job, or if I can't."

With Tannehill sidelined, rookie Malik Willis attempted just 10 passes. Henry carried Tennessee to a 17-10 victory with 219 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries.

Since there's no news of the star rusher suffering a setback on the foot injury that cost him nine games last season, it seems likely the Titans are exuding caution after a hefty workload.

Tannehill and Henry were among 10 Titans players listed on the injury report. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (ankle) and safety Amani Hooker (shoulder) did not practice.

The Titans will go into Arrowhead to face the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, which starts at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.