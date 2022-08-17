Titans, Raiders Agree To Minor Trade: Fans React

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 9: A general view of the stadium from behind the field goal post before the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Tennessee Titans on November 9, 2003 at The Coliseum in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Dolphins 31-7. (Photo By Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

We have some minor trade news in the National Football League this Tuesday evening. The Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans have agreed on a deal.

The Raiders are sending safety Tyree Gillespie to the Titans, according to multiple reports. Tennessee is expected to send back a late-round pick in return, although that has yet to be finalized.

"Trade: The #Raiders have traded S Tyree Gillespie, their 4th-round pick in 2021, to the #Titans, source confirms. Late-round pick expected to go back the other way," says Ari Meirov.

Let's take a look at what the NFL world is saying about Tuesday night's trade.

"Ooh. Excited to see how the Titans want to use Gillespie. Man has a lot of different skillsets. One of few college players, if not the only one, who were able to cover Kyle Pitts 1 on 1," said Marcus Whitman.

"I really liked this guy coming out last year... I guess that just goes to show the talent on this squad. Trade guys instead of cut them. Get what you can. Keep building for the future," wrote JPRaider.



"I was a fan of Gillespie coming out. Will keep tabs on him with the Titans," said Ryan Roberts.

Gillespie will likely see the field for the Titans this upcoming season. The Raiders, meanwhile, appear to be bolstering their future draft picks.