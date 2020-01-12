Titans’ Kevin Byard Mocked The Ravens Motto Heading To The Locker Room

All year, Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram, and the Ravens have talked about “big truss,” slang borrowed from Jackson and Hollywood Brown’s South Florida to refer to the trust that the team’s players have in one another. The Tennessee Titans blew up that trust tonight, with a shocking 28-12 win tonight.

Kevin Byard really set the tone for the Titans tonight. On the Ravens’ first offensive drive, he picked off Lamar Jackson on a throw intended for Mark Andrews. The Ravens had been moving the ball well after forcing the Titans to punt. This really flipped the tenor of the game.

Ryan Tannehill quickly found Jonnu Smith in the end zone. The tight end made an incredible grab to put Tennessee up 7-0.

Baltimore would go on to outgain Tennessee 530 yards, most of those by Jackson, to 300, but three turnovers doomed the team.

Throw in a monster game by Derrick Henry, who ran for 195 yards and threw for a touchdown on a trick play, and you have a dominant Titans win, despite what the raw stats looked like.

After the game, Byard let mocking calls of “big truss” ring through the stadium on the way to the locker room.

The Titans entered the playoffs as perhaps the biggest longshot in the entire 12-team field to win the Super Bowl. Now, they’re just one game from making it to Miami.

They’ll face the winner of tomorrow’s Kansas City Chiefs-Houston Texans game. Those two face off at 3:05 p.m. ET.