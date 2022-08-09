Titans Release 2 Players Following Veteran Free Agent Signing

(Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans have waived a pair of defensive backs to make way for two acquisitions.

After signing safeties Adrian Colbert and Elijah Benton, the Titans released Kenneth George and Michael Griffin II.

George signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent from the University of Tennesse. He collected 52 tackles, an interception, and three passes defended over 33 games with the Volunteers.

The Titans also signed Griffin as an undrafted free agent this spring. He registered 55 tackles for South Dakota last season.

Tennessee replaced the duo with two more experienced safeties. Colbert has played 39 games for five different teams across five seasons. The Miami Hurricanes alum started three games for the New York Jets last season.

Benton, meanwhile, has played just one game in his NFL career. He took the field for the Cleveland Browns on seven special-team snaps in Week 6 of the 2020 season. The undrafted signee from Liberty spent time on three practice squads (New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, and Jets) last year.

The Titans will play their first of three preseason games against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.