Titans Reportedly Suffer Tough Season Ending Injury Loss

Da'Shawn Hand's comeback effort unfortunately did not last long.

The defensive end left Sunday's game against the New York Giants after playing just two snaps. Those are the only two plays he'll line up for all year.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Hand will require season-ending surgery after tearing his quad early in Week 1's loss.

Injuries have hampered Hand since he entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick out of Alabama in 2018. Arm and ankle sprains limited him to just three games in 2019, and a groin injury took him out of commission late in 2020.

The groin issue continued to bother Hand last year. He played three games with the Detroit Lions before getting released with an injury settlement on Nov. 30.

Hand signed with the Titans, where he only played six snaps in Week 18. They signed him to a futures contract after the season ended.

Tennessee's defense also lost safety A.J. Moore to a season-ending ankle injury. Last year's AFC South champions will look to bolster their depth following a surprising home loss to start the season.