TJ Watt Is Now A Married Man: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 03: Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) looks on during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2022 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

TJ Watt is now officially off the dating market.

The Pittsburgh Steelers star is officially a married man. TJ Watt and his longtime girlfriend, Dani Rhodes, got married in a destination wedding earlier this month.

TJ Watt took to Twitter to celebrate.

"Best day of my life," he wrote.

Congratulations are in order!

"Congratulations! Gods Blessings to you both," one fan tweeted.

"Congratulations to you and the Mrs!! (my wife didn’t handle this news well just so you know TJ!," another fan joked.

"TJ lemme be your adopted son!!" one fan added.

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 01: Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end TJ Watt and Dani Rhodes pose on the Red Carpet poses prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, FL. (Photo by Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

TJ Watt's wife, Dani, is a soccer player. They reportedly met in college.

BRIDGEVIEW, IL - SEPTEMBER 20: Dani Rhodes #27 of the Chicago Red Stars looks on during a game between Sky Blue FC and Chicago Red Stars at SeatGeek Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Daniel Bartel/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Congratulations to the newlyweds!