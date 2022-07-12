TJ Watt Is Now A Married Man: NFL World Reacts
TJ Watt is now officially off the dating market.
The Pittsburgh Steelers star is officially a married man. TJ Watt and his longtime girlfriend, Dani Rhodes, got married in a destination wedding earlier this month.
TJ Watt took to Twitter to celebrate.
"Best day of my life," he wrote.
Congratulations are in order!
"Congratulations! Gods Blessings to you both," one fan tweeted.
"Congratulations to you and the Mrs!! (my wife didn’t handle this news well just so you know TJ!," another fan joked.
"TJ lemme be your adopted son!!" one fan added.
TJ Watt's wife, Dani, is a soccer player. They reportedly met in college.
Congratulations to the newlyweds!