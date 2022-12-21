TJ Watt Reacts To Death Of All-Time Steelers Legend

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 03: Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) looks on during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2022 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Franco Harris passed away Tuesday night. He was 72.

Steelers star TJ Watt responded to a statement from owner Art Rooney II with a tribute to Harris.

"The ultimate Steeler," Watt said. "His actions on and off the field are truly inspirational. Rest easy Franco."

Rooney wrote that Harris "brought joy to people on and off the field" and "never stopped giving back in so many ways."

Harris accrued 14,407 scrimmage yards and 100 touchdowns over his 13-year career, 12 of which he spent in Pittsburgh before joining the Seattle Seahawks in 1984. The nine-time Pro Bowler played on four Super Bowl champions and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.

He's most known for catching the "Immaculate Reception." The NFL planned to honor Harris and the 50th anniversary of the iconic play when the Steelers host the Las Vegas Raiders this Saturday night.

The Steelers lost a franchise legend. Rest in peace, Franco Harris.