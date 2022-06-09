TJ Watt Reveals Big Goals: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 03: Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) looks on during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2022 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Steelers standout defender T.J. Watt has already accomplished quite a bit early in his National Football League career.

But the Steelers star has big plans for his career moving forward.

The younger brother of longtime NFL star JJ Watt says he wants to be remembered with the all-time greats. He's on his way to accomplishing that.

The rest of the NFL should be pretty scared.

"Danggggg that’s crazy he is already so good!" one fan tweeted.

"YEEEEE that's what you want to hear from the highest paid player on your team. Not going private on Twitter and having people talk for him," one fan added.

"Will be one of the best pass rushers in football history when he retires," another fan predicted.

Will TJ Watt ultimately go down as one of the all-time greats?