The ongoing saga surrounding wide receiver Antonio Brown is reaching dangerous, possibly criminal territory. Amidst the reports that a warrant is out for his arrest for an assault involving furniture movers in Florida, we now have a 9-1-1 call that’s rather unnerving.

Audio obtained by TMZ reveals that the driver called 9-1-1 complaining that he was threatened and that Brown was throwing stones at his truck after allegedly getting high.

The driver goes on to explain that he attempted to make a delivery, but Brown would not pay the balance in the proper form for them to unload the truck.

Via TMZ:

“The guy is high, he smoked, he threatened me. He’s trying to fight, he throws stones at my truck,” the caller claims.