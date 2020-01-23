The ongoing saga surrounding wide receiver Antonio Brown is reaching dangerous, possibly criminal territory. Amidst the reports that a warrant is out for his arrest for an assault involving furniture movers in Florida, we now have a 9-1-1 call that’s rather unnerving.
Audio obtained by TMZ reveals that the driver called 9-1-1 complaining that he was threatened and that Brown was throwing stones at his truck after allegedly getting high.
The driver goes on to explain that he attempted to make a delivery, but Brown would not pay the balance in the proper form for them to unload the truck.
Via TMZ:
“The guy is high, he smoked, he threatened me. He’s trying to fight, he throws stones at my truck,” the caller claims.
“I’m trying to make delivery to the gentleman. I called him and told him he has to pay the balance for us to unload … The guy refused to pay in the proper form.”
Over the course of the call, the driver states that Brown was aggressive during the incident. He reportedly was bruised, hurt his shoulder and got his shirt ripped.
Piling on to the incident, Brown and his friends allegedly took the driver’s keys to the truck and began destroying the contents inside.
Police eventually arrived on the scene and Brown’s friend, Glenn Holt, was reportedly arrested.
As for Brown, there is currently a warrant out for his arrest. We’ll keep you updated as this story develops.