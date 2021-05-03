Today Could Be A Big Day For Some Notable Free Agents

With the NFL Draft now over, NFL teams will spend the next few weeks finalizing their rosters for minicamps, OTAs and summer training camps. But today could be a very important day for a number of notable free agents.

ESPN’s Field Yates noted on Monday that unrestricted free agents that sign later today will no longer count towards the NFL’s compensatory pick formula. That will make signing free agents from division rivals a lot more appealing to some teams.

Some of the free agents still available include former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman, Pro Bowl offensive linemen Alejandro Villanueva and Russell Okung, and Pro Bowl linebackers Melvin Ingram, KJ Wright and Justin Houston.

Most of those players listed are in their 30s, hence the reluctance of most teams to quickly sign them in free agency. And considering the need for youth at some of those positions, it’s understandable that teams weren’t lining up to pay them.

But we’ve seen plenty of veteran NFL players continue to thrive well into their mid- and late-30s. And even if they don’t, their veteran presence and leadership alone could result in a contract.

The NFL Draft may be over, but there’s quite a ways to go until the rosters are set for training camp. Today could be a big step towards a number of teams reaching the roster size they want.

Will we see any fan favorite free agents signed today?