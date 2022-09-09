Todd Bowles Announces Update On Wide Receiver Chris Godwin

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Chris Godwin #14 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during training camp at AdventHealth Training Center on September 09, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are awaiting the return of wide receiver Chris Godwin, who suffered a torn ACL and MCL in his right knee in Week 15 of the 2022 season.

Godwin told reporters earlier this week that he's expected to be a game-time decision. In other words, his status is still unclear.

"I don't have a definitive answer," Godwin said, via ESPN.com. "I'm just really grateful to be out there right now."

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles echoed a similar sentiment this Friday afternoon. Bowles is telling reporters he will likely wait until kickoff to make a decision on Godwin.

"Coach Todd Bowles said the decision on Chris Godwin will come right up until kickoff," tweets ESPN's Jenna Laine.

Chris Godwin adds another layer to the Tampa Bay offense. But the Bucs aren't going to rush his return, especially in Week 1. However, if he's 100 percent and good to go he will play.

The Bucs, meanwhile, may get off to a slow start to the 2022 season. They're dealing with a number of injuries and could struggle early on.

Tampa Bay opens the season on Sunday night against the Cowboys in Dallas.