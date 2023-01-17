Todd Bowles Asked About Byron Leftwich's Future
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have multiple questions to answer this offseason
Coaching changes could follow Monday night's 31-14 opening-round loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Pewter Report claimed that the team plans to fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich
However, per FOX Sports' Greg Auman, head coach Todd Bowles said the team hasn't decided on Leftwich's future with the organization.
The Buccaneers finished second or third in scoring with a top-10 offense in each of Leftwich's first three seasons as their play-caller. He was a popular candidate to land a head coaching opportunity after Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl in the 2020 season.
However, a once elite offense suddenly tumbled this season. The 45-year-old Tom Brady regressed, and the team ranked last in rushing behind an injury-depleted offensive line.
Those problems were on full display when Brady needed 66 passes to accrue 351 yards Monday night. It was the 11th time Tampa Bay failed to reach 20 points in a game.
If the Bucs fire Leftwich, the next offensive coordinator could lead a new-look offense without Brady.