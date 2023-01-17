Todd Bowles Asked About Byron Leftwich's Future

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Todd Bowles of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images) Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have multiple questions to answer this offseason

Coaching changes could follow Monday night's 31-14 opening-round loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Pewter Report claimed that the team plans to fire offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich

However, per FOX Sports' Greg Auman, head coach Todd Bowles said the team hasn't decided on Leftwich's future with the organization.

The Buccaneers finished second or third in scoring with a top-10 offense in each of Leftwich's first three seasons as their play-caller. He was a popular candidate to land a head coaching opportunity after Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl in the 2020 season.

However, a once elite offense suddenly tumbled this season. The 45-year-old Tom Brady regressed, and the team ranked last in rushing behind an injury-depleted offensive line.

Those problems were on full display when Brady needed 66 passes to accrue 351 yards Monday night. It was the 11th time Tampa Bay failed to reach 20 points in a game.

If the Bucs fire Leftwich, the next offensive coordinator could lead a new-look offense without Brady.