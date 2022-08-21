Todd Bowles Not Ruling Out Surprising Tom Brady Move

TAMPA, FL - JUL 27: Defensive Coordinator Todd Bowles smiles as he listens to some of his players during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on July 27, 2021 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

You wouldn't expect to see Tom Brady playing in the final preseason game, but according to head coach Todd Bowles, it might happen.

The Bucs head coach was asked on Sunday if Brady will play in the preseason finale.

Bowles didn't rule it out, which is surprising.

“Not yet,” Bowles said if he's made a decision. “We’ll see how practice goes, and we’ll make those decisions at the end of the week.”

Brady, 45, is set to return to the Bucs this week, following his lengthy week-plus absence.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had left the team for personal reasons earlier this month.

“Like I said a week and a half ago, I said he’ll be back this week,” Bowles said. “So that hasn’t changed. We expect him back this week.”