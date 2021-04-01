Unless it’s an April Fools’ joke, it appears free agent running back Todd Gurley has some news to share regarding where he’ll be playing this upcoming season.

On Thursday afternoon, Gurley hinted via Twitter that he’s about to sign with a new team. Given the date, some are wondering whether or not he’s joking, but given the context he probably isn’t.

“Long Couple Of Weeks But Finally About To Sign To A Team,” Gurled tweeted on Thursday.

Gurley spent the 2020 season with the Atlanta Falcons. He carried the rock 195 times for 678 yards and nine touchdowns. He also added 25 receptions for 164 yards. It looks like we may soon find out where the former star back will be playing during the 2021 season.

Long Couple Of Weeks But Finally About To Sign To A Team🙏🏾 — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) April 1, 2021

Todd Gurley has had quite the fall from stardom. He hasn’t eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark since the 2018 season, when he totaled 1,251 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Los Angeles Rams.

Gurley is still playing at a high level. He had a few good games with the Falcons last season and still provides a spark. Better yet, he avoids the injury bug. Gurley’s played in at least 14 games during his last five seasons.

So where will Gurley end up for the 2021 season? Some rumors have hinted at the San Francisco 49ers, who are in need of depth at the running back position. That’d be quite the signing considering he’d be joining the Rams’ division rival.