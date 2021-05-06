Todd McShay Names His No. 1 College Football Quarterback

It’s never too early to look at the 2022 NFL Draft. As a matter of fact, ESPN’s Todd McShay has just released a new mock draft.

The 2022 draft class might not be as loaded at quarterback as this year’s class, but there should still be a few talented gunslingers available in the first round.

Sam Howell of North Carolina and Spencer Rattler from Oklahoma are two of the top quarterbacks heading into the 2021 college football season. However, neither one was the first quarterback to come off the board in McShay’s latest mock draft.

Instead, McShay has the Detroit Lions selecting USC quarterback Kedon Slovis with the second overall pick.

Slovis had a strong freshman season with the Trojans in 2019, completing 71.9 percent of his passes for 3,502 yards, 30 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Although the 2020 season was cut short due to COVID-19, he still had 1,921 passing yards and 17 touchdown passes.

1. Texans: Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux

2. Lions: USC QB Kedon Slovis

3. Jaguars: LSU CB Derek Stingley, Jr. @McShay13's 2022 extremely early mock draft is out. https://t.co/B4S0OhSOjo — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 6, 2021

Detroit’s plan for the 2022 draft hinges on Jared Goff’s production this fall. If he proves that he can be Dan Campbell’s starting quarterback for years to come, the franchise won’t have to worry about selecting a signal-caller next April.

In the event that Goff does struggle this year, the Lions should consider taking Howell, Rattle or Slovis if any of them are available when they’re on the clock.

Lions fans, would you be happy with Slovis on the roster in 2022?