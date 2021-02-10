It’s officially mock draft Season across the NFL as we enter that long lull between the end of the Super Bowl and 2021 NFL free agency. Fortunately, ESPN’s Todd McShay has gotten us off to a good start with his NFL Mock Draft 2.0 for the upcoming draft.

McShay made sure to start things off spicy, and to that end he has a massive trade in the top-3. He has the Carolina Panthers trading up with the Miami Dolphins so they get their hands on a quarterback.

But perhaps his most interesting mock up is having not two, not three, but four quarterbacks taken with the first four picks. The order of selection may come as a surprise.

The only thing we can really say with any certainty right now is that Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence will be a Jaguar (assuming his shoulder surgery doesn’t turn them off). After that, everything is a giant toss-up even without trades.

Here are the first 12 picks of Todd McShay’s new mock draft:

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson – Jacksonville Jaguars Zach Wilson, QB, BYU – New York Jets Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State – Carolina Panthers (via Miami) Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State – Atlanta Falcons Penei Sewell, OL, Oregon – Cincinnati Bengals Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU – Philadelphia Eagles DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama – Detroit Lions Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama – Miami Dolphins (via Carolina) Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama – Denver Broncos Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech – Dallas Cowboys Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida – New York Giants Mac Jones, QB, Alabama – Chicago Bears (via San Francisco)

You can view the rest of the mock draft here.

Here’s @McShay13 with SVP and the release of his mock draft 2.0 pic.twitter.com/YtwlrDqNbb — Stanford Steve (@StanfordSteve82) February 10, 2021

Perhaps the most significant domino to fall is Zach Wilson going to the Jets in this Todd McShay mock draft. It’s debatable if the Jets want a quarterback to replace incumbent Sam Darnold at all, let alone a rookie.

Justin Fields might be even more controversial as a pick for the Atlanta Falcons. While Fields does call the state of Georgia home, the team has publicly said that they’re still committed to Matt Ryan.

Much like Jordan Love’s arrival in Green Bay didn’t mend the fences between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, bringing Justin Fields to Atlanta probably won’t bring the team any closer to winning a Super Bowl.

Which picks in the new Todd McShay mock draft do you find most interesting?