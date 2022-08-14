Todd McShay Says Only 1 Rookie Quarterback Has Disappointed

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Todd McShay of ESPN looks on prior to the Capital One Orange Bowl between the Florida Gators and the Virginia Cavaliers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Most rookie quarterbacks, with one glaring exception, impressed in their first taste of preseason NFL action.

As ESPN draft guru Todd McShay noted Sunday morning, it was a great start for a not-particularly popular first-year class.

Kenny Pickett made a forceful first statement while vying for the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting job. Meanwhile, Day 3 selections Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder, and Sam Howell all showed encouraging signs in their debut.

However, Matt Corral didn't keep up with his peers. McShay called him the "only disappointment" among the quarterback neophytes.

Corral completed just one of nine pass attempts for 11 yards in the Carolina Panthers' 23-21 victory over the Washington Commanders. The third-round pick now looks entrenched as Carolina's third-string quarterback behind Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold.

If it's any consolation, the former Ole Miss standout still led a game-winning drive without completing a pass.

However, these games are more about development than victories. While the Tennessee Titans failed to end the Baltimore Ravens' record-setting preseason winning streak, McShay said Willis "displayed explosive traits with [his] arm and legs" when compiling 107 passing yards with 38 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Pickett went a dazzling 13 of 15 for 95 yards and two touchdown passes. Ridder added 59 rushing yards to his 103 passing yards and two touchdowns while Howell scored twice on the ground.

McShay didn't mention him, but fourth-round pick Bailey Zappe also amassed 205 passing yards for the New England Patriots.

Exhibition games don't count, but it's still nice to see a rookie show potential in August.

While Corral stumbled, he should get more reps in Carolina's next preseason encounters against the Patriots and Buffalo Bills.