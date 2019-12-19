Redskins Legend Calls Out Todd McShay For ‘Irresponsible’ Comment

Last weekend, Urban Meyer was spotted in Daniel Snyder’s owners box at FedExField for Washington’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Seeing Meyer at any game featuring a team with a head coach opening is interesting, especially when two of that team’s young stars played for him at Ohio State, in Dwayne Haskins and Terry McLaurin. His presence at the game has ESPN’s Todd McShay very concerned.

Meyer had been getting plenty of publicity as a potential fit with the Dallas Cowboys. Snyder would love to swoop in and outbid Jerry Jones, and keep a top coach away from the NFC East rival.

If Meyer was to ask McShay his opinion, he’d tell him to go find just about any other job. He essentially called the Washington job the worst in the NFL.

During an interview on The Dan Patrick Show, McShay was very blunt, saying that as a friend he would warn Meyer about the situation in the DMV, and outlining what would need to happen for him to be comfortable with the job.

Patrick: “If I’m a coach, the coach you get has got to be sold on (Haskins) as well, or he’s not taking that job. McShay: “I’ve been holding back from calling Urban this week, wondering what he was doing in the box. If the current structure… I couldn’t allow a friend to take the job without saying something. […] “I’m just saying hypothetically, any friend out there that would have any interest in taking that job, I would make a phone call and say ‘Make sure you get a football guy who’s in between the owner and you.’ And that can completely run the football stuff, who can make the decisions. That’s the issue. Right now, under the current construct, Washington can’t succeed. “They need Daniel Snyder to take a step back, they need to hire a gneeral manager that knows football and can evaluate players, and then they need a coach who can take those players and develop them.”

Patrick then asked whether McShay would rather coach Washington or the Dallas Cowboys, who are expected to move on from longtime head coach Jason Garrett, interjecting that his choice would be the open Carolina Panthers job.

Todd McShay didn’t hold back with criticism of the Washington situation.

“I’d rather coach any team… I’d rather coach 31 other teams than Washington right now.”

Burgundy Blog clipped the audio from Patrick and McShay:

.⁦@McShay13⁩ probably knows every coach that matters. Listen to what he said about #Redskins getting a new one if Snyder does not #FireBruceAllen. pic.twitter.com/Ux8U5ucSWU — Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) December 19, 2019

Legendary Washington quarterback Joe Theismann is very outspoken in his support of the franchise, and he’s not happy with McShay.

He’s railing against the notion that the job is so much worse than others in the NFL.

Joe Theismann says Todd McShay’s comments about the Redskins being the worst job in the NFL are “irresponsible.”

Theismann: I have to question the research that was done into other franchises. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 19, 2019

Public sentiment outside of Washington (and plenty of those in that fan base would likely agree with McShay) probably wouldn’t be too far off from what he said. Snyder is considered one of the worst owners in sports.

Since Snyder purchased the team ahead of the 1999 season, it is 142-191-1, with five total playoff berths, and two wins between them. The team has not advanced past the divisional round of the playoff.

Snyder is preparing to hire his eighth full-time head coach in that time.

[JP Finlay]