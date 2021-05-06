Todd McShay Wants Everyone To Know Something About His Mock Draft

Todd McShay released a very early 2022 Mock Draft on Thursday morning, exactly a week after the first round of this year’s event. But he did make sure to note that he didn’t decide on one key aspect of the recent write-up.

McShay shared that while he chose the order of the players in his 2022 Mock Draft, he didn’t choose the order of the teams. Instead, ESPN went off of the early power rankings from a combination of NFL analysts.

McShay made sure to make that clear in both his article and on Twitter, likely so that he didn’t receive any unwarranted backlash.

“There’s also the matter of the draft order, which I did not decide here,” McShay wrote in his ESPN+ article. “We predicted the following 1-32 order by combining early 2022 power rankings from NFL analysts Matt Bowen, Mike Clay, Mina Kimes, Seth Walder and Field Yates. And it was projected as the rosters are now; obviously, there’d be a shake-up if Aaron Rodgers were no longer in Green Bay, but we approached this as though he were staying put.”

The order of the 2022 Mock Draft certainly proved to be interesting. The Houston Texans held the top pick, followed by the Detroit Lions, the Jacksonville Jaguars, the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals.

At the end of the first round, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers held the No. 31 pick, while the Kansas City Chiefs came in at No. 32. That would mean a rematch of last season’s Super Bowl LV.

For all my friends on Twitter today… I did not pick the draft order for the way-too-early 2022 NFL Mock Draft. — Todd McShay (@McShay13) May 6, 2021

Although McShay didn’t make the call on the draft order, he did reveal his thoughts on some of next year’s prospects. The ESPN draft analyst listed USC’s Kedon Slovis as his top quarterback prospect, but Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux went No. 1 overall in McShay’s 2022 Mock Draft.

“The one guy I keep going back to is (Kayvon) Thibodeaux from Oregon,” the ESPN Draft analyst said in an appearance on the Adam Schefter Podcast earlier this week. “I think he’s going to be a stud.”