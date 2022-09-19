Tom Brady Addresses Injury He Suffered Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tom Brady said he injured his finger during Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints.

During his Let's Go! SiriusXM podcast, via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times, Brady disclosed that the ring finger on his right hand got banged up "pretty good."

However, it doesn't sound serious enough to keep the star quarterback out of action.

"It's just gonna be sore throughout the week," Brady said.

Although the Buccaneers earned a 20-10 victory at the Superdome, Brady showed frustration throughout the afternoon. He was spotted shouting on the field, and he even spiked a tablet in anger.

"I'm trying to make sure I don't throw my arm out when I throw it, but I was pretty pissed yesterday," Brady said on the podcast.

Tampa Bay didn't find the end zone until the fourth quarter, and Brady finished with just 190 passing yards on 34 attempts. Yet the 45-year-old connected with Breshad Perriman for a 28-yard touchdown after star receiver Mike Evans got ejected for fighting Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore.

Defense has fueled the Buccaneers to two road victories, but two epic encounters against fellow MVP quarterbacks and Super Bowl champions await.

Brady will have to be at his best when the Bucs host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 3. They'll then face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 4.