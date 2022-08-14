Tom Brady Admitted 1 'Very Difficult' Issue In His Marriage

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

With Tom Brady taking an extended absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many have been speculating about the reason for it.

While Brady and his family are reportedly doing OK health-wise, the reason for his departure could still be related to his loved ones.

Perhaps the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is just trying to strike a better work-life balance as he heads into his age 45 season.

After all, Brady did admit last year that continuing to play well into his 40s has become a "very difficult" issue for his marriage.

“But that’s an issue, and it’s a very difficult issue to reconcile without just saying, ‘Hey, it’s time to retire.’ And I think there’s, you know, we’re coming to the end here too, so I don’t want to miss any of the kids’ stuff,” Brady told his co-hosts, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, last fall.

“I think my wife has, you know, held down the house for a long time now, and I think there’s things that she wants to accomplish. You know, she hasn’t worked as much in the last 10, 12 years just raising our family and kind of committing to being in a life in Boston and then moving to Florida."

If Brady is attempting to strike a better work-life balance, good for him.

He's certainly capable of getting ready for the 2022 NFL season without being in training camp every day.