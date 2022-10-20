Tom Brady Announces Decision On The 2022 Season

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms was asked earlier this week if he thought Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady was more likely to walk away mid-season.

Both the Bucs and the Packers are struggling this year, and both Brady and Rodgers have flirted with retirement in recent years.

Surprisingly, Simms went with Brady.

“Normally I’d feel like it’s Rodgers that would be that guy. But because of this year and some of the off-the-field stuff that’s hitting home and personal stuff with Brady, this is the one year I feel maybe it might be Brady,” said Simms.

“It seems like, and I don’t know this, that his wife is threatening divorce or going down that road by all due accounts of what you read.

Brady responded to the theory on Thursday, announcing that he will be playing the rest of the season.

“No retirement in my future," Brady announced.

That's not surprising, but it's good to hear directly from Brady on the matter.

The Bucs, 3-3 on the year, are set to take on the Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

Perhaps that'll be the game that gets Brady and the Tampa Bay squad back on track this season.