Tom Brady Appearing On Inside The NBA: Fans React

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 29: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass in the third quarter during their game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals are tonight and Inside The NBA is making sure that their broadcast features maximum starpower. To that end, they're bring Tom Brady on tonight.

Earlier this month, Brady asked if Inside The NBA would let him come on to do a segment. He made his request after Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal were joking about how "pretty" and "gorgeous" he was.

Apparently, TNT decided to let Brady come on. We can only guess what kind of shenanigans he has planned at Chuck and Shaq's expense tonight.

Fans on Twitter are excited to see the seven-time Super Bowl champion finally join the NBA loudmouths. Though as with any news involving Tom Brady, some obviously want him to just retire already:

Tonight marks Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks. The Warriors lead the series 2-0 and can all but end the series with a win tonight.

But if the Mavs can win tonight, the math changes a lot. They've already been down 2-0 once before in the NBA playoffs and managed to come back against the Phoenix Suns by winning four of the last five.

This game will be a major turning point in the series - one way or another.

Who do you think Tom Brady will pick to win this game?