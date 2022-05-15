Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Bill Belichick This Weekend

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots reacts against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Tom Brady continues to open up following his departure from New England to Tampa Bay.

During his time with the Patriots, the legendary quarterback was pretty buttoned up, rarely speaking out or showing his personality on social media.

That's changed in a pretty massive way since he arrived in Tampa Bay.

This weekend, Brady went viral on social media for his video in New York City.

Everyone's blaming Patriots head coach Bill Belichick for preventing this Tom Brady from being showcased.

"Belichick kept this fun Brady from us and I will never forgive him for it," one fan tweeted.

"I 100% blame The Pats. I was so wrong about not liking him, he won me over after the tequila Super Bowl," another fan admitted.

"You can't argue with the rings, and that alone is great because it means you're the best at what you do. I'm just glad Tom got the chance to chill out and let us see this other side of him," another fan wrote.

Brady and Belichick won six Super Bowls together, so it's hard to argue with their strategy.

Still, it's fun to see this side of Brady - and he's proving it's still possible to win Super Bowls while doing so.