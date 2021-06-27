Tom Brady Has Blunt Response To Aaron Rodgers Drama

The NFL world continues to speculate about Aaron Rodgers‘ future with the Green Bay Packers. We haven’t gotten much clarity as of late, though there is a pretty important – and potentially pretty telling – date coming up.

While most of the football world has weighed in on the situation, Tom Brady doesn’t appear to be interested in sharing his opinion on the subject.

Brady had a blunt response when asked by USA TODAY sports about Rodgers’ situation with the Green Bay Packers.

“I’m not one to give Aaron advice on certain things like that,” Brady told USA Today. “I mean, I respect Aaron a lot. Aaron’s going to make the choices he feels are best for him. Everyone has different dynamics in their work.”

While Brady didn’t say much, another notable NFL quarterback did.

Alex Smith, who went No. 1 overall in the same draft as Rodgers, believes the Packers are to blame for what’s going on.

“Here’s a guy who’s given 16 years to an organization, he’s been through a lot of changes there as well, he’s coming off maybe one of the greatest quarterback seasons ever, still playing at an incredibly high level,” Smith told USA Today. “You rewind to a year ago and all the talk was: ‘Is Aaron done? Is he on the decline? Yada yada yada.’ He played right through that. They’ve been on the doorstep of the Super Bowl the last couple years. So I think it’s hard.

“The way people have been treated, he’s come out and said as much. So I think that’s important in any business — not just football, but in any business and especially team sport, it’s important how you treat people. Really, I think it hasn’t been ideal there. Hopefully they can get it figured out.”

Rodgers has yet to report to Green Bay this offseason. He skipped voluntary OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

If he wants to opt out of the 2021 season altogether, he needs to decide by July 2.