Tom Brady Can Break A Crazy NFC Quarterback Record This Year

TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the first half against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is getting set to play his third season in the NFC; and believe it or not, he's already on the verge of breaking a conference quarterback record.

Brady has won 10 playoff games against NFC teams. The record is 12, set by Brett Favre.

That means Brady and the Buccaneers need to win at least two postseason games early next year to tie Favre's record and three to break it.

"As noted by CBS, Tom Brady can set the record for most postseason wins against NFC teams this season Currently: Brett Favre: 12 Tom Brady: 10 Joe Montana: 10 Aaron Rodgers: 10 *Also updated the previous graphic because the previous one by FOX counted 6 instead of 7 Super Bowls," said Dov Kleiman.

This is pretty remarkable when you think about it.

Six of those playoff wins versus NFC teams have come in the Super Bowl. The remaining four happened these past two years with the Buccaneers.

Brady has a good chance to break Favre's record in the playoffs this season. The Buccaneers are built to win a second Super Bowl in three years.