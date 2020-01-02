ESPN Analyst Names ‘Perfect’ Next Team For QB Tom Brady

Tom Brady played his college ball at Michigan, and became a legend in New England, but he’s a California native. There’s been plenty of speculation about whether the end of his career could take him back to the West Coast.

Brady’s future has been bandied about for months now. The Patriots legend isn’t under contract for next season, and there is real thought that he could finish his career elsewhere.

Today, we’ve seen plenty of speculation about the Colts’ future at quarterback. Jacoby Brissett, a former Patriots backup to Brady, looked good early in the season, but things fell apart down the stretch a bit.

There’s a good chance that Brissett returns as starter for 2020. However, some think the team could look to maximize its window by adding a more proven veteran. Earlier today, it was reported that the Colts may look into longtime Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers as a potential option.

That would start a very interesting game of “musical chairs,” as ESPN’s Bart Scott, a former Tom Brady foe with the New York Jets, calls it.

He thinks it could result in a “perfect fit” for Brady, heading to the Los Angeles Chargers, a franchise that could desperately use a jolt of attention after its controversial move from San Diego. The team struggles to sell tickets in by far the smallest stadium in the NFL.

From NESN:

“Well, if we’re going to play quarterback musical chairs and we think maybe Philip Rivers is going to go to the Colts, I think the perfect destination for Tom Brady would be the Chargers,. You talk about their skill set. He’d be going home. They’re going to their new stadium this year. They need to fill that stadium. They’re not filling a soccer stadium. So when they move there, you talk about creating some sizzle. There’s a lot of Patriots fans that are out on the West Coast, he’s a West Coast guy. I think he still has something to prove because we’ve had this argument for years, whether it’s Bill (Belichick) or if it’s Brady. I think Brady wants to prove he can win without him. Going out there with Anthony Lynn, with a team with a tremendous tight end in (Hunter) Henry. You think about Keenan Allen, maybe one of the best receivers he’d ever play with and the (Mike) Williams kid is a splash. Even if they don’t bring back (Melvin) Gordon, they still have (Austin) Ekeler. I think he’d have some of the best weapons he’s had in years.”

A clip from today’s show:

Scott’s not the first to bring up a potential Brady-Chargers move, but he does a very good job of illustrating how it could make sense for the future Hall of Famer.

The team has had a ton of talent for years, but have failed to get over the hump. This year, Rivers’ production dropped off. If Brady wants to leave New England, and that remains a giant if, that scenario could present a few different positive changes in venue for all involved.

[ESPN]