Tom Brady Didn't Consider Other Teams: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a 58-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman #16 (not pictured) in overtime against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

When Tom Brady left the Patriots for free agency in 2020, several different teams were mentioned as possible suitors for the legendary quarterback.

Teams like the 49ers, Raiders, Bears, Dolphins and Buccaneers, among others, were all suggested as possible landing spots for the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

But how many teams did Brady consider, really?

According to the quarterback, just one.

Brady, 45, told reporters on Saturday night that he only wanted to play for the Buccaneers. When he left New England in free agency, there was only one option.

Bucs fans are pretty happy by the free agency news.

"Guess he forgot about calling the Niners twice….probably old age…." one fan joked.

"Brady will make a great Politician. He says nothing and promises nothing," another fan added.

"MEANING you misplayed your hand and had to stay in TB," another fan wrote.

"This man… the PERFECT ANSWER he could give to us fans and our franchise," one fan added.

Do you believe him?