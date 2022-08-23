Tom Brady Dominated First Practice Back: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FL - AUGUST 06: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) turns to hand the ball off during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp on August 06, 2022 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tom Brady dominated his first practice back on Monday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback returned to the team on Monday morning. Brady, 45, took an extended leave of absence from the NFC South franchise earlier this month. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback spent some quality time with his wife and kids.

Brady was back to work on Monday, though.

The Bucs were thrilled to have him back.

According to reporters in Tampa Bay, Brady looked great, with “every pass was perfectly placed between the numbers.”

Fans aren't surprised.

"He had to travel to the underworld and renew his blood-pact with Father Time. All up to date again," one fan joked.

"Never a doubt," one fan added.

"Maybe after 23+ Training Camps, more than any other player in modern history, all the GOAT needed was a little rest and he's back to being the best QB in the league like he was last season," another fan added.

Bucs players were pumped, too.

“Pretty much as expected,” tight end Cameron Brate said. “Wherever Tom was, he was working out still and getting good reps in. Yeah, if anyone can get away with the 11-day break during training camp, it’s Tom. He came back kind of firing on all cylinders. Yeah, we’re all excited he’s back and ready to move on.”

Brady and the Bucs are set to open the 2022 season on Sunday, Sept. 11 against the Cowboys.