Look: Tom Brady's Ex-Teammate Shares Gisele Photo

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tom Brady's ex-teammate shared a photo of his wife, Gisele Bundchen, on social media Sunday night.

Earlier this weekend, Antonio Brown went viral for all of the wrong reasons. Brown appeared to expose himself and sexually harass a female guest at a pool in Dubai earlier this year. Video of the alleged pool incident went viral on social media.

Sunday night, Brown took to social media, sharing a photo of himself and Gisele Bundchen.

"Put that Shit On," he wrote.

It's unclear what Brown is alleging at here.

Brady and Bundchen have reportedly been going through some marital problems, though according to the latest intel, it's not football-related.

Brown, meanwhile, took some shots at Brady earlier this summer, when the quarterback left training camp for personal reasons.

The longtime Pro Bowl wide receiver last played in the NFL for the Bucs, though he was released following his Metlife Stadium outburst.

Tampa Bay is currently playing Kansas City on Sunday night.