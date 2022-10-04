Look: Tom Brady, Gisele Divorce Headline Is Going Viral

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots kisses his wife Gisele Bündchen after the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Page Six reported that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have hired divorce attorneys.

NBC Sports Boston provided a follow-up article on this news involving Brady and Bundchen. The media outlet's tweet regarding this story is going viral.

"It appears Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are close to calling it quits after 13 years of marriage," NBC Sports Boston tweeted. "More details: Presented by @NissanUSA."



People are confused as to why NBC Sports Boston felt the need to promote Nissan in this tweet.

The responses to this post from NBC Sports Boston are truly hilarious.

"Nissan. The car of divorced, credit-ruined dads everywhere," Dieter Kurtenbach said.

"Nissan sponsoring divorces is an interesting use of their advertising budget," Lance Cartelli tweeted.

"This has been the Nissan Pregame Drive. Up next: The Divorce Proceedings," Andrew Joseph wrote.

As for the story itself, Page Six included some telling details about this situation.

From Page Six:

"I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” a source told Page Six. "I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be."

Brady and Bundchen have been living separately for the past few months.

If Brady and Bundchen actually finalize a divorce, they would share joint custody of their children.