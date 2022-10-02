NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady, Gisele Relationship News

BOSTON - MAY 22: Tom Brady of the New England Patriots and Gisele Bundchen watch as the Detroit Pistons play against the Boston Celtics during Game Two of the 2008 NBA Eastern Conference finals at the TD Banknorth Garden on May 22, 2008 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) Jim Rogash/Getty Images

NFL fans continue to hope for the best for Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, though it's not sounding too good right now.

Brady, 45, and his wife, Bundchen, have reportedly been fighting over the past couple of months. The couple is reportedly not living together at the moment. According to reports, the fighting doesn't really have to do with Brady continuing to play football into his mid-40s.

However, Brady and Bundchen have reportedly started to "grow apart."

"Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have 'grown apart' after spending most of the summer living separately," Fox News reports.

That is certainly pretty unfortunate to hear. Brady and Bundchen have been married since 2009. They have two children together.

NFL fans have taken to social media to react to the relationship news.

"Brady 1000% playing to 50 now," one fan predicted.

"This man lost to Aaron Rodgers AND lost a ring," another fan joked.

"If I was Tom, I would be quitting football and make every effort to get my wife BACK!" one fan added.

"They tired of each other… no big deal! Don’t divorce though… keep that money pot together… plenty of homes… just go live your separate lives and raise your babies together!" another fan suggested.

Brady and the Bucs, meanwhile, are set to host the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football" this evening.

Will we see Gisele in attendance?