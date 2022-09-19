Tom Brady, Gisele Have Reached Potential Compromise

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have reportedly reached a potential compromise in their relationship.

Gisele has made it clear that she doesn't love Brady continuing to play football into his mid-40s. Brady retired following the 2021 season, though he ended up coming out of retirement after about a month.

Last month, Brady took a leave of absence from the Buccaneers during the middle of training camp. He reportedly left the team to spend more time with his friends and family members.

Now, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Brady is taking a personal day each week of the season.

"The Buccaneers quarterback took Wednesday off this past week, with it listed as a rest day. Sources informed of the team’s plans say for the first time in his illustrious career, Brady will receive the same designation every Wednesday of the season," Rapoport reports.

Gisele had opened up about their relationship in an interview last week.

“She doesn’t hate that he’s playing football, but she sure hates the way he handled the retirement and coming back,” a source told PEOPLE. “He knows that, and he’s doing what he can do to smooth things over. He does know that this is his last season if he wants to stay married.”

Here's to the best for Brady and Bundchen moving forward.