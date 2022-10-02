Tom Brady, Gisele Reportedly Have Surprising Issue

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Many have assumed that the issue between Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, is football-related.

After all, Brady, 45, announced his retirement earlier this year, only to come out of retirement after about a month. The legendary NFL quarterback then left training camp for more than a week, as Brady dealt with personal stuff.

However, in surprising news, Brady and Bundchen's issue is reportedly not football-related.

Rather, Brady and Bundchen are going through what many couples have gone through: they're "growing apart."

"Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart," the source told Page Six earlier this month.

Gisele, meanwhile, is reportedly choosing to focus on her career.

“I’ve done my part, which is [to] be there for [Tom],” she told Elle. “I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams.”

She added, “I have a huge list of things that I want to do… I feel very fulfilled, as a mother and as a wife. And now it’s going to be my turn,” she said.

Brady and the Bucs, meanwhile, are set to host the Chiefs on Sunday evening.

Will Gisele be in attendance?