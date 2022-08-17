Tom Brady, Gisele Rumor Not True: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

With Tom Brady taking an extended leave from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many in the NFL world were naturally left to wonder if his absence had something to do with his marriage.

Is everything OK with Brady and his family? Is something going on in Brady's marriage to supermodel Gisele? Was this leave something that Brady was forced to do by his wife?

All of those questions were asked by NFL fans, with some rumors even suggesting his marriage could be on the rocks, but those have since been squashed.

Everything between Brady and Gisele is reportedly fine.

The leave could still have something to do with Gisele, though. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio joked that Brady's departure note was written in Gisele's handwriting.

"'I want a new head coach'. Don't get mad at me. I'm just throwing out an example of what he's in a position to ask for. And 'Hey, here's my schedule for the offseason program and training camp. Here's when I'll be here. Here's when I won't be here. Never mind that it's in my wife's handwriting. This is my schedule of when I'll be here and when I won't be,'" Florio said on his podcast.

Fans are still praying for Brady and his family, though everything between husband and wife appears to be fine.

We should be seeing Brady back on the practice field in Tampa Bay next week.

Enjoy the family time until then, Tom.